CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Austin Peay State University is set to launch a new music therapy degree in August.
“The biggest thing for me is the sense of culture and sense of community that it builds,” said student Alex Quinn.
Quinn joined the pilot program this year. He says he decided to join because he had a love for music and enjoyed helping people.
“What really touched me was seeing the growth that they had and the connection I was able to give them,” Quinn stated.
The University will become one of only two public schools in Tennessee to offer a music therapy degree this fall.
Jennifer Denk, Assistant Professor and Coordinator, piloted the program throughout the year.
“There is not a lot of music therapy happening in the Clarksville community. By starting this program here at Austin Peay, we will also be able to be a bridge between the community,” said Denk.
