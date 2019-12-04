CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Austin Peay State University now has its largest student body ever.
In a special celebration Wednesday morning, the university unveiled its fall 2019 enrollment numbers. The total number of enrolled students was 11,048, the first time the university has exceeded 11,000 students.
"This is the first time in our history that we have exceeded 11,00 students," APSU president Dr. Alisa White said. "It's a good time to be a Governor."
the university exceeded 11,000 students thank in part to gains in several key populations. This fall, APSU experienced a 9.7 percent increase in out-of-state students, a 30 percent increase in dual-enrollment students, a 17.5 percent increase in undergraduate international students, a 45 percent increase in graduate international students and a 6.7 percent increase in Fort Campbell Center students.
APSU's enrollment management staff was also recognized for their work and role in creating the largest student body in university history. Over the last several years, the enrollment management staff has convinced some of the country's top students to enroll at APSU.
“There are certain people who go way beyond the norm, and they’re the primary reason we are growing when many of our peers are not,” White said.
