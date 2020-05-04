Austin Peay State University plans to resume in-person classes in fall

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Students should be returning to the campus of Austin Peay State University this fall, according to its president.
In-person classes are expected to resume at APSU for the fall semester after university officials talked with campus leaders and health officials.
University officials said they plan to “facilitate social distancing" and "heighten cleaning and sanitation protocols.”
“Our COVID-19 Task Force and the Strategic Planning Integration Task Force will continue to develop recommendations to carry us through this and similar scenarios for up to two years. We soon will announce updates regarding specific issues the task forces and other subgroups are studying, such as on-campus housing and in-classroom social distancing. Whatever decisions we make, the focus always will be on the safety of our students, faculty and staff, and our commitment to academic quality,” APSU President Alisa White said in a statement on Monday.
The taskforce for APSU is prioritizing the safety of the entire APSU community and will follow the recommendations of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
APSU received more than 6,000 face masks. The university is also purchasing and making its own hand sanitizer for students and staff.
