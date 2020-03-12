CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Austin Peay is suspending classes until March 23rd, and move all classes to 100 percent online only.
The University joins efforts locally and nationally to curb the spread of COVID-19, but the school's President, Alisa White, emphasized in the announcement that they are not aware of any members of the AP campus community who have contracted the virus.
The school will issue a new academic calendar soon, they said, and will provide public notice if the school decides to restart in-person classes.
All non-athletic University-sponsored events are cancelled, and the school says they are following the current NCAA precedent and will conduct the remaining season of indoor sports without fans attending, for the remainder of the academic year.
The school says students living on-campus are encouraged to travel home or permanent residence, and for those students who are unable to leave campus, the school is preparing continued support for them. They will also provide limited dining options for those remaining students.
Remaining students and employees are encouraged to practice CDC-recommended precautions, including social distancing and diligent hand-washing.
University President White said in her statement:
"I understand how disappointing many of these cancellations and changes may be to members of our community. I do not take these decisions lightly, and they are based on our collective understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. These decisions are in the best interest of public health, including that of students, faculty, staff and administration."
