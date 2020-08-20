CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – For the first time in school history, Austin Peay State University has postponed its homecoming to spring.
The university announced the decision comes in conjunction with the Ohio Valley Conference’s (OVC) decision to postpone fall sports until the spring.
The Governors are still allowed to play four non-conference football games in the fall, however. APSU is set to play Central Arkansas on Aug. 29 and Cincinnati on Sept. 19.
With the possibility of all sports being able to play in the spring, this presents a challenge for the school’s 15 athletic teams. However, Nikki Peterson, director for Alumni Relations, welcomes the challenge.
“While I wish we could have a traditional Fall homecoming, this is exciting because, with multiple sports competing at the same time of year it presents some new options as well — alumni may have the option of coming to multiple sporting events over the weekend,” she said. “We will have to wait until schedules are solidified, but I’m glad there’s still an opportunity for us to have competitive sports and homecoming.”
The date for a spring homecoming has not been announced yet, pending the rescheduling of OVC football games.
