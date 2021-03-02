CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Starting Tuesday Austin Peay State University will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to the Montgomery County community.
APSU's nursing faculty and students will administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at an on-campus location, following the state's phased vaccination plan.
APSU is now an official Montgomery county COVID-19 vaccination site. APSU expects to receive its first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine next week.— Austin Peay (@austinpeay) February 18, 2021
Anyone who would like to receive a vaccination at Austin Peay will need to register for an appointment by clicking here.
After scheduling an appointment they'll receive additional information on when to arrive on campus. APSU will run a drive-thru vaccination site in parking lot 11, next to the Ard Building.
Individuals registered for an appointment must enter lot 11 by traveling east on Main Street. Traffic will be unable to enter from University Avenue.
Anyone who registers for a appointment will need to prove phase eligibility once they arrive at the vaccination site.
The state health department tapped Austin Peay as a vaccination site, while the county continues to provide vaccinations at the old Sears store in Governors Square Mall.
To register for a vaccination appointment at the Montgomery County location click here.
