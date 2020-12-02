Austin Peay cancels in-person commencement

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Late Wednesday afternoon, Austin Peay University announced that their commencement ceremony scheduled for December 11th and 12th would not be in-person.
It was supposed to take place in the Dunn Center.
“This was a difficult decision because graduating is a significant achievement, and we look forward every semester to celebrating our students’ hard work,” APSU Interim President Dannelle Whiteside said in a statement on Wednesday. “But the safety of our campus and local communities must come first."
A message from Interim President Dannelle Whiteside (@dannellefwwesq) to Fall 2020 Graduates: https://t.co/Ir1d05fXgD— Austin Peay (@austinpeay) December 2, 2020
