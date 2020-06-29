Austin Peay Athletics suspends workouts, closes facilities after student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Austin Peay State University's Athletics Department has suspended its voluntary workouts and closed its facilities after 11 student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.
The closure of workouts and facilities started on Saturday after "a small cluster of positive tests for COVID-19 among its student-athletes."
"While these positive tests are regrettable, I am encouraged that the procedures we put in place prior to the return of our student-athletes worked as we expected," Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison said in a statement on Monday. "Once we were notified of an individual displaying COVID-19 symptoms within our family we began implementing our plans, which ultimately led to the closure of our facilities for workouts. The health and safety of our Governors family is paramount."
After a positive test for COVID-19, that person was placed in isolation and the school used single-occupancy rooms in university housing. Also, anyone who was determined through contact tracing to be at risk were placed in self-quarantine.
The athletics department checked on the people in isolation and self-quarantine and provided them with box meals.
With the facilities closed, staff are cleaning and disinfecting. The staff and student-athletes will take part in online sessions on how to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Student-athletes will not be permitted into the facilities until July 16 and then only after receiving two negative COVID-19 results in a 10-day period.
"It is imperative that all members of our extended Governors family take steps to limit the spread of COVID-19," Harrison said. "It is only through the steps we take every day that we can ensure the start of athletics this fall."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.