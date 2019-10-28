NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A 27-year-old man from Austin, Texas entered a guilty plea today on federal charges related to stalking and threatening Taylor Swift and a record company.
Records show that Eric Swarbrick sent letters to Big Machine Records in Nashville requesting he be introduced to Taylor Swift between January and September of 2018. In all, he sent more than 40 letters to the CEO of Big Machine, and the letters became more threatening as time went on.
Federal prosecutors say he drove to Nashville from Austin on a few occasions, to personally deliver letters to the record label's Music Row office, and also did admit to wandering the halls there.
The guilty plea entered today for a count of interstate stalking, and sending interstate communications with the intent to threaten, means Swarbrick will remain in custody until his sentencing, set for March of next year.
He could see up to five years in prison, and a fine of up to $250,000.
