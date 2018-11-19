A new Metro audit found thousands of Nashville's fire hydrants were not checked as often as they should be.
The audit said Nashville has 20,880 public fire hydrants, yet 3,477--17 percent of them--didn't get inspected or flow-tested within a five-year time frame.
There were 202 hydrants, the audit said, that had not been inspected at all. The inspections are required by city codes and industry standards.
The News4 I-Team told you about another problem with Nashville fire hydrants four years ago. We told you about a lag time of months in fixing broken hydrants.
How did Metro Water miss inspecting more than three thousand public hydrants for so long?
Metro's Water Department told the auditors that staffing is the problem.
They don't have dedicated crews for inspections, like other cities do.
Auditors found another problem, fire hydrants on private property.
When they fail, auditors found, they don't always get a follow up inspection to make sure they got fixed.
