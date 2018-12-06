NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A new federal audit said Metro Nashville may have to pay back more than $400,000 in flood relief money, money that came from FEMA after the devastating May 2010 flood.
Metro spent the money on emergency flood relief, things like cleaning debris and getting the water system back up and running. But the audit questions the way some of the money was spent.
The Inspector General found $402,000 was spent for repair work that was not properly documented. For example, the city paid contractors' invoices with lump-sum quotes and that's not the kind of detail that the FEMA program requires.
In addition, auditors said roughly $10,000 in claims may have been paid twice.
To put things in perspective, Metro received $70 million in FEMA money after the flood.
