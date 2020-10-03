NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The audience returned to the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night as the historic music venue welcomed its first audience in seven months because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Dierks Bentley, Vince Gill, Terri Clark and Lorrie Morgan performed at the Grand Ole Opry with a limited crowd. It was the kickoff to the 95th anniversary celebrations of the Grand Ole Opry.
Vince Gill started the show singing “Hallelujah” from the song Night Train to Memphis. Each artist performed a mix of their own songs and others by Opry members.
And...we’re LIVE! #OpryLive pic.twitter.com/UrdwaB45vZ— Grand Ole Opry (@opry) October 4, 2020
Since March, the show went on, but to an empty theater because of COVID-19. The venue has been live streaming concerts for its viewers.
Saturday's Opry House show was still streamed online for viewers as it has done since the pandemic forced performances to be done with an empty house.
The audience was allowed after Nashville enter Phase Three of its reopening plan.
Nashville has entered Phase Three on the Roadmap for Reopening effective Thursday.
The venue worked out safety plans with Vanderbilt University Medical Center Health and the plans have been approved by Metro Public health.
The 500 guests and Opry members were given new guidelines to follow including:
- Guests and staff will wear masks at all times
- Temperature checks for staff and artists
- Enhanced cleaning with a lot of focus on high touch areas
You can still tune-in for the show's live streaming at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Find more information on how to stream by clicking here.
