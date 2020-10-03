NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The audience returns to the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night, News 4 explains how the historic music venue is keeping its guests safe.

Dierks Bentley, Vince Gill, Terri Clark and Lorrie Morgan are performing at the Grand Ole Opry with a limited crowd. It's the kickoff to the 95th anniversary celebrations of the Grand Ole Opry.

Since March, the show went on, but to an empty theater because of COVID-19. The venue's been live streaming concerts for its viewers.

The venue worked out safety plans with Vanderbilt University Medical Center Health and the plans have been approved by Metro Public health.

Those 500 guests and Opry members will have new guidelines to follow including:

Guests and staff will wear masks at all times

Temperature checks for staff and artists

Enhanced cleaning with a lot of focus on high touch areas

You can still tune-in for the show's live streaming at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Find more information on how to stream by clicking here.