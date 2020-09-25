NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Country Music's biggest stars plan to sell prized possessions to help those working in the music industry during the pandemic.
Among the items being sold online through Christie's Auction house are every rhinestone from Dolly Parton. The country music legend says she'll turn over every rhinestone to raise money for her colleagues in the country music industry.
Mostly, it's the behind the scenes workers who need help.
Parton recently received a Swarovski four string star studded dulcimer, celebrating her 50 years on the Grand Ole Opry, with an estimated value between 50 and $100,000.
And it's all going up for the online auction.
Tim McGraw is also sifting through his closet to help the cause, and the same is true for Trisha Yearwood who also has a husband who has items to sell as well.
All the money raised will go to the Academy of Country Music's Lifting Lives COVID-19 response fund.
As stated before, most of the money goes to behind the scenes workers, such as tour bus drivers, venue workers and technicians.
"Seeing the country music community suffer due to the pandemic has broken my heart," Parton said.
She hopes this effort helps greatly.
