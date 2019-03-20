NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro police announced Wednesday evening that the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force arrested a suspect for the incident on Saturday in which an ATV driver dragged a Metro officer down Broadway.

Police say Walter E. Moss II, 30, was arrested in Springfield, TN.

Moss faces assault charges for the incident in which Sgt. John Bourque was dragged down Broadway Saturday afternoon by an ATV.

Bourque was treated at Vanderbilt for the injuries he sustained in the incident. He returned to work Wednesday.

Police say six warrants have been issued against Moss, three felonies and three misdemeanors:

Aggravated assault on a police officer (felony)

Reckless endangerment (felony)

Evading arrest (felony)

Leaving the scene of a personal injury collision (misdemeanor)

Reckless driving (misdemeanor)

Driving on a revoked license (misdemeanor)

MNPD says they are developing a plan to combat the illegal ATV and dirt bike rides that groups have been participating in. Police are asking residents to report anyone hauling ATVs into the city on trucks on trailers to police.

