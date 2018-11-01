It was 2007 when someone was last put to death by the electric chair in Tennessee. Attorney David Raybin was at that execution. He said he's not against the death penalty, but his views on this form of execution is very much informed by what he saw that night.
"It changed me in a fashion," said Raybin. "I don't think it's justice for anyone."
Eleven years ago, Raybin made the trip to Riverbend Maximum Security Prison. He watched what was Tennessee's last execution by electric chair until Thursday night.
Daryl Holton was convicted in the 1997 murders of his three young sons and their half-sister.
"Straightforward, I thought they'd be better off dead," Holton told a reporter years after his conviction.
"Why?" the reported asked.
"The manner in which they were being raised," Holton answered. "I think the death penalty was proportional to the crimes I was convicted. I'm not going to change my views on the death penalty just because I'm facing it."
Raybin was Holton's attorney for the execution. He spoke and walked with Holton that night.
"They bound him in shackles," said Raybin. "Sponge was on his head and water was seeping down his face. It was as if the electric chair was weeping for its victim. He sat there and uttered some words, and they electrocuted him. You heard this loud bang which was the electricity going through his body and stopping his heart."
"The process that led up to it, I decided, was medieval, was bizzare," he continued. "No country on the planet executes people in that fashion."
Raybin said that should have been Tennessee's final death by electrocution.
He never expected the case of Edmund Zagorski and his choice of the electric chair at Riverbend Thursday night.
"This choice between the chemical death and electrocution does not seem to be a good choice for me," said Raybin. "If we're going to have a death penalty, there's no easy way to die. There's no good way to execute people. There has to be a better way of doing it. This entire process to me brings no dignity to the victim or their families. It should be done with dignity in as rapid, humane way as possible. Perhaps we should debate how the death penalty's imposed in Tennessee and elsewhere."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.