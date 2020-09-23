NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A local attorney says the reason why murder charges weren't made against the Louisville police officers who killed Breonna Taylor is likely related to who fired first.
News4 spoke with attorney Worrick Robinson, who said the prosecution will likely argue the officer put neighbors at risk by shooting in the apartment. However, the defense will focus on the fact that the officers did not fire first.
Once they were fired on, they have the right to protect themselves," Robinson said. "I didn’t anticipate that; I thought there might be some type of charge that came out of it, mostly because of how hot it is and how intense the feelings are on both sides of this."
According to Robinson, not indicting the other two officers involved shows the State of Kentucky is making a determination that the officers returning fire is justified.
