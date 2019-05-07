A longtime Republican attorney from Munford, TN, is seeking to gathering sworn affidavits from the three women who accuse Rep. David Byrd, R-Waynesboro, of sexual misconduct in order to share their statements with Republican leaders.
Attorney Jim Ward wrote a letter to House Speaker Glen Casada, R-Franklin, indicating that what he gathers about Byrd demonstrates that, "David Byrd's continued presence in the General Assembly is an affront to decency and the protection of victims of sexual assault."
Byrd is accused by three women of sexual misconduct when they were teenagers and he was their basketball coach at Wayne County High School.
Ward said his mission is clear - to have grassroots Republicans get Byrd removed from office.
"This is an 80% Republican state. My friends (former House Speaker) Beth Harwell and (Lt. Gov.) Randy McNally called him to resign. (US Sen.) Marsha Blackburn called it disgusting. But nothing has been done since then. If David Byrd is removed, it is because Republicans remove him."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.