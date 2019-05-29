NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An attorney researching potential lawsuits against the scooter industry in Nashville said his research into disclaimers shows the companies believe they are not accountable for any accidents or faulty equipment.
Attorney Mark Chalos also knows that no one is reading the disclaimers when they come up on phones when the scooter apps are downloaded in order for the machines to activate.
“We know that nobody is reading it, these companies know that no one is reading it,” Chalos said.
Chalos showed the News4 I-Team the disclaimers, which we examined as well.
While each of the major three scooter companies have their own disclaimers, each company claims that riders cannot hold them liable for injuries or bad equipment.
“There are some really shocking provisions they've hidden in the fine print,” Chalos said.
Among the disclaimers: that the vehicles are machines that may malfunction, even if it’s maintained and may cause injury, and that there is no warranty that the equipment will be in good repair or error free.
Another disclaimer is that the total liability for claims: $100, and that if you enter into arbitration with them, it can only occur in Los Angeles.
“These companies will make the argument, we've got it right there in the fine print, if you don't read it, that's your fault,” asked the News4 I-Team.
“Hiding them in the fine print on your phone in legalese, is not sufficient,” Chalos said.
We reached out for comment to representatives from the three biggest scooter companies in Nashville – Bird, Lyft and Lime – but none responded by our deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.