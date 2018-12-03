NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The owner of Tootsies has decided not to file a lawsuit after two city officials declined to participate in the Nashville Christmas Parade, leading to the removal of Kid Rock as grand marshal.
Tootsies owner Steve Smith indicated on Friday that he was planning on filing a lawsuit for "tortuous interference" against the City of Nashville, Piedmont Natural Gas, and Julie Stadler, one of the parade's producers.
According to Smith's attorney, the lawsuit would have been filed to recoup Smith's $250,000 donation to the Christmas Parade.
"Mr. Smith is happy that the money is benefiting a great cause - Vanderbilt Children's Hospital, and Mr. Smith hopes to continue supporting the hospital and parade," said attorney James Bryan Lewis in a statement on Monday morning.
Parade organizers made the abrupt decision to rescind Kid Rock's invitation after he made derogatory comments about "The View" co-host Joy Behar on "Fox & Friends" on Friday morning.
Mayor David Briley and Councilman Freddie O'Connell both released statements on Friday that they did not intend to participate if Kid Rock served as grand marshal.
Lewis said Smith is "extremely disappointed" in both Briley and O'Connell.
"Kid Rock is a prominent member of the Nashville community who has donated his time and money to multiple local charities and charitable causes," Lewis said.
Below is the rest of the statement:
For Mayor Briley to take such a hard line and decisive position against Kid Rock is puzzling, given Mayor Briley flip flopping on major community issues such as the Citizen Oversight Board and taking away the promised pay raise for our hard-working police officers, firemen, EMTs and other hard-working public servants. The Christmas Parade was funded by private donations, such as Mr. Smith's donation, and the city was not a stakeholder. Mr. Smith sincerely hopes Mayor Briley will not be a factor in any decisions for our city after the August 2019 election for mayor.
Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr. ultimately served as the grand marshal of the parade on Saturday.
Rock still attended the parade but watched from the rooftop of his bar on Broadway instead.
