NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- One Nashville law firm is opening nominations to honor Middle Tennessee educators in their second annual "Outstanding Teacher Contest" in the month of April.
The Ponce Law Firm wants to honor the hard work, dedication, and compassion the teachers of Middle Tennessee show every day inside the classroom, and in their current distance learning situations.
The support and guidance teachers provide to the children in their care is just wonderful, but often these teachers do so without the recognition they deserve.
Through the Outstanding Teacher Contest, Ponce Law is giving people in the community a chance to show their appreciation for the teachers who have made a positive impact on the lives of their students.
From April 1-15, people can go to Ponce Law’s website to nominate deserving teachers from Middle Tennessee schools.
From April 1-30, people can vote for their favorite teacher of all those nominated.
At the end of the month, the top five teachers with the most votes each receives $500. The teachers who place sixth through tenth will each receive a $100 prize. Winners will be announced on May 5 to kick off National Teacher Appreciation Week.
“My law firm’s commitment to serving and bettering the lives of Tennesseans comes directly from the influence of the teachers I had here in this community,” said Michael Ponce, Managing Attorney at Ponce Law. “Through the Outstanding Teacher Contest, I want to give back to educators in this area and inspire others to do the same.”
Starting April 1st you can get more information about the Outstanding Teacher Contest and how to nominate an exceptional teacher at your school, visit www.poncelaw.com.
