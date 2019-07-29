NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Craig Northcott, the district attorney general for Coffee County, has been under fire for months.

+2 "Their belief system is evil:" Coffee County DA posts anti-Islam Facebook comments MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - In a series of Facebook comments posted on Easter weekend, Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott made multip…

His comments were dug up after he was appointed as a special prosecutor as part of the Glen Casada controversy.

Coffee County DA under investigation following Islamophobic remarks MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott is now under investigation by the Tennessee Supreme Court's Board of P…

A coalition of Tennessee attorneys submitted a letter on Monday asking for his law competency to be investigated.

D.A. makes controversial statements on gay rights A video has surfaced showing District Attorney Craig Northcott disparaging the rights of homosexual couples.

“So, what do I do with domestic assaults? On one hand, I don’t prosecute them because I don’t recognize it as marriage. On the other hand, if I don’t prosecute him, then the sinner, the immoral guy, gets less punishment,” Northcott said on the tape. “I said ‘There’s no marriage to protect.’ So I don’t prosecute it as domestic (assault).”

Those comments were made last year at a speaking event.

Northcott claims this is part of his religious beliefs and is protected under the First Amendment.

Earlier this year the Council on American-Islamic Relations called for his job after he called the religion an “evil belief system” on social media.