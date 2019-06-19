NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III announced on Wednesday an agreement to obtain more than $6 million in debt relief for 699 former ITT Tech students in Tennessee.
According to a news release, the settlement is in tandem with Student CU Connect CUSO, LLC, which offered loans to finance student's tuition at ITT Tech. In 2016, ITT filed for bankruptcy in the middle of investigations by State Attorneys General and the U.S. Department of Education restricting ITT's access to federal student aid.
The Attorney General's settlement is contingent on federal court approving a related settlement between the CUSO and the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which is also being announced Wednesday.
“Hundreds of Tennessee students who were simply trying to further their education at ITT Tech were harmed by CUSO,” Attorney General Slatery said in a statement. “This settlement holds CUSO accountable for its abusive lending practices and provides relief to those who attended ITT Tech and incurred debts for a questionable education that they could not repay nor discharge.”
Attorney General Slatery believed ITT, along with CUSO's knowledge, offered Temporary Credit to students upon enrollment to bridge the gap in tuition between federal student aid and full cost of education. Temporary Credit was supposed to be repaid before the students' next academic year, although ITT and CUSO knew or should have known most students would not have been able to repay the Temporary Credit when the due date arrived.
Many students voiced their complaints, thinking the Temporary Credit acted like a federal loan and would not have been due until six months after graduation. Once the Temporary Credit was due, ITT pressured and coerced students into accepting loans from CUSO; many of them carried high interest rates, far above the rates for federal loans.
ITT even pulled students out of class and threatened to expel them if they did not accept the loan terms. Students were left with the choice of dropping out and losing any benefit of credits earned (ITT's credits would not have transferred to most schools) , most students enrolled in CUSO's loans.
CUSO's default rate was projected to exceed 90 percent as a result of the high cost of the loans and the difficulty ITT graduates had getting jobs that earned enough money to make repayments.
Under this settlement CUSO, under the threat of litigation, agreed to forego collection of outstanding loans and will stop practicing its business. Under the Redress Plan, CUSO's loan servicer must send notices to borrowers about the canceled debt and needs to ensure automatic payments are canceled.
CUSO must also supply Credit Reporting Agencies information to update credit information for affected borrowers.
