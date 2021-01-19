WCSO searching for attempted murder suspect
WCSO

WILLIAMSON CO. (WSMV) - A man accused of attempted murder is in police custody after an hours-long search in Williamson County early Tuesday morning. 

Officers with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office searched for Leonard Beard, 34, in a field near Bethesda Road and Highway 431.

Beard was eventually captured off Arno Road, according to police. 

Police say Beard was wanted in Maury County for attempted murder. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.