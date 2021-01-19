WILLIAMSON CO. (WSMV) - A man accused of attempted murder is in police custody after an hours-long search in Williamson County early Tuesday morning.
ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT LEONARD BEARD IN CUSTODY OFF ARNO ROAD. DEPUTIES @WCSO_Sheriff HAVE CAPTURED HIM. pic.twitter.com/5JKWSL2bpr— WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) January 19, 2021
Officers with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office searched for Leonard Beard, 34, in a field near Bethesda Road and Highway 431.
Beard was eventually captured off Arno Road, according to police.
Police say Beard was wanted in Maury County for attempted murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.