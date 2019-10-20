MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A man wanted for attempted murder in Stewart County has been captured in Montgomery County.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Thomas Reynolds was spotted in the area of Freedom Drive, Butts Road and Highway 374 near Dover Road.
He was captured a short time later.
The Stewart County attempted homicide suspect is in custody. Thank you to the public and responding agencies for their assistance in apprehending Thomas Reynolds.— MC Sheriff's Office (@mcsotn) October 20, 2019
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
