ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - A teenager wanted for attempted homicide is now in police custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase through South Nashville and Hermitage in a stolen car.
The pursuit started around 11 a.m. on Monday after an undercover officer spotted the suspect, 17-year-old Diego Torres, pulling out of a motel on Harding Place in a stolen, silver Honda sedan.
The officer, who was in the area investigating Torres' whereabouts, started following him after he left the motel. Speeds increased once Torres realized he was being followed on Briley Parkway.
Torres led officers down I-24 and I-40 at speeds up to 90 mph before exiting at Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage.
Officers lost track of Torres for a few minutes after he left the interstate, but spotted him again a few minutes later on Bell Road while he was crossing Old Hickory Dam.
The pursuit resumed, weaving through the back roads of Antioch, until South Precinct officers were able to deploy spike strips near the corner of Antioch Pike and Blue Hole Rd. and stop the vehicle.
Torres and another teen bailed out of the car and attempted to flee on foot but were quickly apprehended by officers.
A semi-automatic pistol was also recovered from the vehicle.
According to police officials, Torres was wanted for attempted homicide in the Jan. 17 shooting of 19-year-old Salvador Llamas on the 14000 block of Old Hickory Boulevard.
Police also say the car he was driving was stolen from a residence on Tennessee Ave. on Jan. 20 after the owner left it running and unattended to warm up.
@MNPDNashville say the car is stolen. The driver and passenger are juveniles. The driver is wanted on two attempted homicide warrants. Both suspects are being interviewed. The passenger isn’t talking to police. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/ELhsa1897g— Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) January 28, 2019
