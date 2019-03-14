HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Officials in Hendersonville are warning the community about an attempted child abduction that happened on Wednesday.
The incident happened just before 3 p.m. in the Meadows of Indian Lake subdivision.
A 14-year-old and a 12-year-old were walking their dog along Raintree Drive when they said a man pulled up in a car beside them and told them he had something for them.
The bother and sister reportedly ran back home and called their parents.
"The intentions of the subject are unknown at this time but Hendersonville Police will be investigating to ensure the safety of our children," said the police department in a news release.
The suspect was driving a red four-door sedan and was dressed in all-black clothing, including a black baseball cap. He is described as a middle-aged man with gray hair.
Police have not been able to identify the suspect at this time.
Authorities are asking parents to remind their children how to respond to situations similar to this one so that they can escape danger.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be texted to 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
