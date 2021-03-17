NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Attacks against Asian communities continue to ramp up, and there's been a series of assaults against Asian American and Pacific Islanders.
Recently, in Atlanta, six Asian women among eight were killed during an attack on massage parlors. Investigators said the shooting spree in Atlanta wasn't racially motivated. The recent assaults on the Asian American community are very troubling for the AAPI community right here in Nashville.
"It's a little scary, so when you hear about these instances and you know last night these massacres, it's up my anxiety," Toumie Parrot, who is with the National Association of Asian American Professionals, said.
Six of the eight people who were shot dead at three metro Atlanta massage parlors on Tuesday were Asian women, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, citing authorities.
Parrot shared how she's feeling about the recent uptick in violent assaults against Asian Americans. Right now, she's a member of the national association of Asian American professionals in Nashville.
Her anxiety growing after eight people were killed in Atlanta, six of whom were of Asian descent. And even though the initial investigation reveals race was not a factor, Parrot said the assaults on Asian Americans in this country are still troubling.
"Again, I can't help but think of my mom and my aunts you know older generations that their main targets of this. They're more defenseless right and they don't fight back and what not, and it's scary, and it's terrifying," Parrot said.
A white gunman was charged Wednesday with killing eight people, most of them women of Asian descent, at three Atlanta-area massage parlors in an attack that sent terror through the Asian American community that's increasingly been targeted during the coronavirus pandemic.
Karla McKanders teaches at the immigration clinic at Vanderbilt University. After an uptick in discriminatory acts against Asian and Pacific Islanders last year, they decided to push a resolution to prevent things like hate speech against the Asian community.
"I think it is important because it signals and it shows we see you, and we hear you. And we're going to take effort so this does not happen within our community. So that resolution passed on July 7th, 2020, and we see how relevant that is today in terms of what happened in Atlanta," McKanders said.
There's been an outpouring of support on social media for the Asian community during these challenging times. Parrot said it's going to take more conversations to see the change they need.
"I think that an actionable thing is to have conversations about it you know beyond hashtags. And I think that we need to remember that we're more alike than different during challenging times," Parrot said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.