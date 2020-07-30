Athletes Unlimited Volleyball coming to Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Professional volleyball is coming to the Music City.
Athletes Unlimited Volleyball, which is the only indoor pro women’s volleyball league in the US, will be played in Nashville starting February 2021.
The games will be played at Nashville Municipal Auditorium from February 26 – April 4, 2021.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with the City of Nashville to host the only indoor women’s pro volleyball league in the United States,” Jon Patricof, Co-Founder and CEO, said in a statement on Tuesday. “After evaluating a number of possible host cities, Nashville stood out as the best possible home for Athletes Unlimited Volleyball.”
The Athletes Unlimited Volleyball is officially sanctioned by USA Volleyball. The league features the world’s 40 best players as members of the U.S. National Team
“Having the opportunity to play with some of the greatest players in the world here in the U.S. is an amazing way to help us grow our sport,” Jordan Larson, Athletes Unlimited player, Player Executive Committee and Advisory Board Member, said in a statement on Tuesday.
