(WSMV) - NBA great Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were killed along with seven other people in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA.
Reports say Bryant and his daughter were on their way to his daughter's travel basketball game. After news broke about Bryant's death, many people took to social media to pay tribute to the basketball icon.
January 26, 2020
To my favorite Athlete Of All Time @kobebryant I love you bro & Rest In Peace to you & your daughter Gianna♥️ I pray God covers your family. 🙏🏾😢🐍8&24FOREVER— Derrick Henry (@KingHenry_2) January 26, 2020
Sports is a tight-knit family, and today we lost one of our own. #Smashville is greatly saddened by the loss of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the other victims. Our condolences and prayers are with their families, friends, the Lakers, and the entire sports community. https://t.co/MnGiQWmyPw— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) January 27, 2020
A Purpose Driven life is what Kobe Bryant gave us. His accolades are many and his impact will continue to be felt for decades to come. You have always been a 💫 and we will miss you. #MambaForever Our thoughts & prayers are with the families of those lost pic.twitter.com/vOyH8nhbv0— Derek Mason (@CoachDerekMason) January 27, 2020
Incredibly sad news about @kobebryant Prayers and condolences to his family. #RIPMamba 🙏 ❤️— Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) January 26, 2020
That one was for you...Rest Easy Kobe🐍 pic.twitter.com/mXW86TKXsP— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 27, 2020
There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1— SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020
Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man. That was what we had most in common. I would hug his children like they were my own and he would embrace my kids like they were his. His baby girl Gigi was born on the same day as my youngest daughter Me’Arah. pic.twitter.com/BHBPN5Wq8V— SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant, despite being one of the truly great basketball players of all time, was just getting started in life. He loved his family so much, and had such strong passion for the future. The loss of his beautiful daughter, Gianna, makes this moment even more devastating....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020
.....Melania and I send our warmest condolences to Vanessa and the wonderful Bryant family. May God be with you all!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020
Jeannine & I are absolutely shocked to hear of the loss of one of my favorite people & one of the best basketball minds in the history of the game! Our hearts & prayers to Vanessa & his girls. @kobebryant you were my biggest fan, but I was yours #RIPMAMBA @NBA @espn @SLAMonline pic.twitter.com/Ll0BD6VWgr— TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) January 26, 2020
Heavy heart as I get in bed. Praying for the Bryant family. Truly heartbroken.— Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) January 27, 2020
A legend on and off the court, you will be greatly missed. #RIPMamba #MambaMentality pic.twitter.com/xljxlomb2R— Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) January 27, 2020
We lost a legend today. 2️⃣4️⃣ x 8️⃣#RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/c8E2lk6Fnz— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 27, 2020
I had the chance to watch Kobe Bryant practice at UCSD back in 2004 and then meet him in 2006 in New Orleans. His determination, work ethic, and competitive drive were unmatched. He inspired so many and his legacy… https://t.co/8qJCKwbVwY— Drew Brees (@drewbrees) January 26, 2020
Heroes come and go LEGENDS live forever‼️ #8 #24 pic.twitter.com/sYMG8CKN5b— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 27, 2020
Mamba Forever 🖤 Rest In Peace, Kobe. pic.twitter.com/bgNR2SrUk9— MSG (@TheGarden) January 27, 2020
A moment of silence at The Garden for the NBA and global icon, Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/E69KK1QpNV— MSG (@TheGarden) January 27, 2020
Full statement from Steve Ballmer, L.A. Clippers Chairman, on behalf of the organization: pic.twitter.com/BcAl7Jp8TB— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 26, 2020
At a loss for words. RIP to my idol and his beautiful baby girl. Some things we will just never understand. Praying heavily for the Bryant family. My heart hurts https://t.co/qwiMqEWn2Y— Wayne Ellington (@WayneEllington) January 27, 2020
Michael Jordan on the passing of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/8rAQsvZuD1— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 27, 2020
January 27, 2020
My deepest sympathy and prayers to the families including the Bryant family! You all will be missed ! We are all heartbroken— Kenny Smith (@TheJetOnTNT) January 26, 2020
That moment on draft night feels as if it happened hours ago. It’s simply a blink. What actually happened hours ago is so incredibly heartbreaking and surreal. Praying God’s hand of comfort over the Bryant family. https://t.co/fNlmHuTBHt— Ernie Johnson (@TurnerSportsEJ) January 26, 2020
💔 Mamba Forever. pic.twitter.com/PJPy3r69aA— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 26, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.