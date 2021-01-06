NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for a second person in connection with the shooting of a Nashville nurse in December.

Police are looking for 28-year-old James Edward Cowan. He is wanted to criminal homicide charges.

Caitlyn Kaufman was killed on I-440 after she was shot while driving to work on Dec. 3, 2020.

Police have turned over their case against Devaunte Hill, who is accused of shooting Kaufman, to the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office. Hill is expected to appear in court on Jan. 14.

On Wednesday evening, the ATF Nashville Field Division has offered a $5,000 reward for information for the arrest of Cowan. People can provide tips by calling 1-888-ATF-TIPS or emailing ATFTips@atf.gov.

Kaufman’s family is still trying to find its way forward. A family member, who did not want to go on camera, told News4 it’s been difficult processing and finding comfort.

Anyone with any information about Cowan is asked to call 615-742-7463.

