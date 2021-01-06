James Edward Cowan

Metro Police are looking for James Edward Cowan in connection with the shooting of a Nashville nurse in December.

 Metro Police

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for a second person in connection with the shooting of a Nashville nurse in December.

Police are looking for 28-year-old James Edward Cowan. He is wanted to criminal homicide charges. 

Caitlyn Kaufman was killed on I-440 after she was shot while driving to work on Dec. 3, 2020. 

Police have turned over their case against Devaunte Hill, who is accused of shooting Kaufman, to the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office. Hill is expected to appear in court on Jan. 14.

On Wednesday evening, the ATF Nashville Field Division has offered a $5,000 reward for information for the arrest of Cowan. People can provide tips by calling 1-888-ATF-TIPS or emailing ATFTips@atf.gov.

ATF offers reward for second person wanted in connection with deadly shooting of Nashville nurse

Kaufman’s family is still trying to find its way forward. A family member, who did not want to go on camera, told News4 it’s been difficult processing and finding comfort.

Anyone with any information about Cowan is asked to call 615-742-7463.

Donations for the scholarship are being accepted. Click to donate to the Caitlyn Kaufman ’18 Legacy Nursing Scholarship.

Click here to donate to Caitlyn Kaufman ’18 Legacy Nursing Scholarship.
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.