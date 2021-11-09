NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The ATF is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who might know what led to The Axis Church in Germantown being set on fire. Lead Pastor Jeremy Rose hopes investigators find out who threw a Molotov cocktail into their main lobby back in September.

Fire intentionally set at church in Germantown NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are looking for the person who intentionally set a fire …

"I know our insurance company would love to have some questions answered and the reward would help maybe lead to the arrest or maybe some more answers of who did this and why," Pastor Rose said. Finding out who threw a lit bottle into The Axis Church lobby means more to him than answered questions. "Our message is don't come through the window. Just come through the door. We want to help this person in ways that we've been helped and the ways that we are being helped. We've all felt that pressure and struggle of life and the burden of life. We all handle it different ways the last two years have been so difficult on everybody."

Even though it's been nearly two months since a Molotov cocktail caught their main lobby on fire, the church is still working to fix the damage.

"The smoke really caused the greatest amount of damage so it didn't look like a big event. I honestly thought we would be back in this part of the building within a week and it's been months," Pastor Rose said the thick smoke caused hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage. They've had to strip everything down to the studs to rebuild. Pastor Rose is hoping the main lobby will be reopen by January 1, 2022. "Often throughout the week a lot of homeless would be able to come in and enjoy the lobby throughout the week even just to get some refreshments and a break so not having this it's hindered a little bit of our mission to be available and open as much as we would like to be."

Investigators say the Molotov cocktail was thrown into the church's main lobby around 10 PM September 13th, 2021, eventually catching it on fire. Surveillance footage captured the bottle being thrown.

Anyone with information pertaining to who started the fire is asked to contact ATF. Call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via www.Reportit.com.