CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives leads the investigation into arson at a Clarksville motorcycle club that happened in October.
Firefighters were called to a fire at Sin City Motorcycle Club, located at 1344 Sallee Drive, on Oct. 12.
Surveillance video released on Thursday show an unidentified person walking in the back of the building and then entering through the back door.
ATF officials said the video shows the suspect "walking around with several items to include an item that resembled a 'torch.'"
The Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville Fire Department arson investigators and ATF’s Certified Fire Investigators are working together to identify the person responsible for this arson. Anyone with any information is asked to call ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or submit information anonymously by clicking here.
