NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigates after a lit firework was thrown into a convertible at the Nashville intersection on Sunday night.

Dashcam footage captured the whole incident on camera. First, what appears to be a white sedan pulls up alongside Colin Kirby's convertible at the red light downtown. Then, the footage shows an unidentified person throw the lit firecracker from the rear passenger seat. The white car then speeds through the red light to turn left onto 17th Avenue North.

At this time, police have not identified any suspects. Now, ATF officials are joining local law enforcement as they look into "this situation as a public safety concern."

"As the investigation continues, we will look at items such as motive and the type of potential explosives mixtures/product recovered which may provide a specific direction of the case," ATF said in a statement on Wednesday.

Kirby talked with News 4 about the incident that he could walk away from with only a burn on his fingers and minor hearing loss.

"I've got both hands on the stirring wheel after it goes off, and I feel like I'm just rocking back and forth in the car… I'm so disoriented," Kirby said. "I tried to reach back there and grabbed it cause I saw it when I turned around to look at it couldn't get a hold of it because it was so hot turned back around it blew up, couldn't hear anything."

ATF Certified Fire Investigators and the U,S. Bomb Data Center are trying to determine if there have been similar incidents across the country.