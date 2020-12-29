NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Federal authorities are continuing their investigation into the Nashville bombing on Christmas day.

On Monday, members of the response teams from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives were seen collecting evidence from the blast site. They will continue their recovery of evidence on Tuesday.

"Because of their efforts, nearly half of the original crime scene has been returned to the city for clean-up and safety assessments," FBI Memphis said in a statement on Tuesday.

These photos were taken in #Nashville at the blast site. FBI and ATF Evidence Response Teams (ERT) continue to process the scene of the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville, TN. The teams are searching for evidence to assist in the ongoing investigation.

The response teams are hoping to wrap up their search of the crime scene on Friday.

There are 26 victim specialists from the FBI Victim Services Division working with business owners and residents impacted by the blast.

On Tuesday afternoon, 20 people who lived or worked in the explosion site area will be escorted to their properties. Investigators will allow them to retrieve essential items and pets.

Metro Police said they'll have until 4 p.m. to do things like take pictures and assess what needs to be done to secure the buildings.

Metro Public Works has already gone through the buildings and cleared the debris. The Metro Codes Department has made sure the buildings are structurally sound.

Both local authorities and the FBI have tied Anthony Quinn Warner to the explosion. There were 41 businesses damaged in the area of Second Avenue when an RV exploded outside an AT&T transmission building.

FBI and ATF Special Agents and analysts are continuing to talk with anyone with knew Warner or about what happened on Friday. FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit (profilers) are working on this case.

On Monday Afternoon, the FBI in Memphis released a new photo of Warner. They are continuing to ask anyone with information about Warner or this case to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips by clicking here.

A temporary flight restriction remains in place for Second Avenue through Thursday afternoon.