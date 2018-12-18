Get rid of your bump stocks or potentially face federal charges, that's the word from the ATF.
We've known it would happen for several months. The Trump administration grouped bump stocks with machine guns, and in three months time they will be banned.
Bump stocks make a gun fire faster, similar to an automatic weapon. They've been a controversial topic since the Las Vegas massacre in 2017 when 58 people were killed during a country concert.
Fourteen weapons in that attack had bump stocks.
Months later, President Trump went on the record vowing to ban bump stocks. Seeing the writing on the wall, the only company legally manufacturing them announced it would shut down production.
Fast forward to today, they will be illegal in three months.
We called more than a dozen gun shops around Middle Tennessee and most said they either stopped selling bump stocks or never carried them.
We also talked to the ATF, who gave us a real understanding of what can happen if you don't get rid of it.
They tell us you would be in violation of federal law and could be arrested and prosecuted. If somebody stole your bump stock and used it in a crime, you could be held responsible.
So, what do you do with one if you have it? Either destroy it or turn it over to police.
Metro Police tells News4 if people would like to forfeit their bump stocks or weapons, they may be able to do so by calling their local precinct and see if they will accept it.
Whichever you choose, you have 90 days to get rid of your bump stocks.
