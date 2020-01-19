AFC Championship - Tennessee Titans v Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 19: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans loses his helmet as he's tackled in the first half by Anthony Hitchens #53 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

 Jamie Squire

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - While the Tennessee Titans may have fallen to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, the team put together a memorable season that won't soon be forgotten.

The 2019-2020 season was the best season the franchise has had in 17 years. This year saw running back Derrick Henry emerge as one of the best and most feared offensive players in the NFL. 

Then there's the quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who took over a team struggling at the time and ignited a resurgence within them.

