NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - While the Tennessee Titans may have fallen to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, the team put together a memorable season that won't soon be forgotten.
The 2019-2020 season was the best season the franchise has had in 17 years. This year saw running back Derrick Henry emerge as one of the best and most feared offensive players in the NFL.
Then there's the quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who took over a team struggling at the time and ignited a resurgence within them.
Tonight at 10 on News4 Tonight, don't miss our Titans special where we reflect on an outstanding season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.