NASHVILLE (WSMV) - AT&T announced in a tweet Sunday that 96% of our wireless network is restored, 60% of our business services are restored, and 86% of our consumer broadband and entertainment services are restored.

AT&T has a building on 2nd Avenue, next to ground Zero of the explosion site Christmas morning, that was significantly damaged in the blast.

This facility includes connection points for regional internet services as well as local wireless, internet and video.

Service remained intact following the explosion due to temporary battery power. Due to water and fire damage, along with the explosion itself, backup generators intended to back up power to the batteries were knocked out.

Swann: AT&T confident to have service back and running at full capacity by end of Sunday City and AT&T officials are hopeful that all services will be back up and running at full capacity by the end of Sunday.

More than 25 temporary satellite cell towers and 24 additional trailers of disaster recovery equipment have been deployed across the impacted areas of Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama.

AT&T continue to fix widespread cell service outage after bombing in Nashville AT&T crews are working "around the clock" to make repairs to the cell phone service that was impacted by the bombing in downtown Nashville on Friday morning.

Restoring network has been difficult due to maintaining the integrity of an active crime scene in cooperation with federal and local law enforcement.

"Our buildings have been damaged, but our determination to serve you and our community is undeterred," said Jeff McElfresh, CEO of AT&T Communications. "You have my commitment that we’ll continue to work around the clock until service is restored. And we will continue to prioritize the security of all our facilities that serve customers across the nation."