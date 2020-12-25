NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - AT&T is reporting a widespread outage to the Nashville and Midstate service areas due to damage to their building from the explosion in downtown Nashville on Friday morning.

"We are in contact with law enforcement and working as quickly as possible to restore service," the company said in a tweet.

Emergency services in Middle Tennessee reported widespread outages to their emergency and non-emergency phone lines Friday afternoon.

