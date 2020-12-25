AT&T logo

This July 27, 2017, file photo shows an AT&T logo at a store in Hialeah, Fla.

 (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - AT&T is reporting a widespread outage to the Nashville and Midstate service areas due to damage to their building from the explosion in downtown Nashville on Friday morning. 

"We are in contact with law enforcement and working as quickly as possible to restore service," the company said in a tweet. 

Emergency services in Middle Tennessee reported widespread outages to their emergency and non-emergency phone lines Friday afternoon. 

To look at a list of outages and alternate phone numbers to contact click the link below: 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.