A mysterious pole in a Bellevue yard is raising questions from neighbors, who call it an eyesore.
There are hundreds more on the way and it may just be a sign of the times.
The pole showed up in the neighbor’s yard without warning. It’s closer to their homes than their mailboxes are.
“We didn't know that these were coming in. We weren't told. Our HOA didn't know what they were,” James of Bellevue said.
They’re small cell phone towers that will eventually carry 5G bandwidth, powering your internet with the fastest connection there is.
Wireless providers were given authority to put 5G devices almost anywhere they want in Nashville.
It’s part of a national 5G expansion project and, according to AT&T, parts of Nashville will get the latest technology later this year.
“Even if they were able to put them into the telephone poles that we already have on the top, I feel like it wouldn't be as obtrusive,” James said.
The city is encouraging telecommunications companies to do exactly that.
According to Metro Codes, 942 permits for these devices have been applied for since September 2018. Some will be added to existing infrastructure, others will come in the form of a new pole.
AT&T told News 4 they’re placing the devices very specifically, because they aren’t only designed to make your cellphone faster, eventually they will power self-driving cars and smart cities.
Here’s the full statement from AT&T:
AT&T is the first, and still only, company to make mobile 5G live in the U.S. Service is available in 12 cities today and we plan to deploy mobile 5G in parts of Nashville and eight other cities later this year.
For 5G deployment over mmWave spectrum, we’ll utilize small cell infrastructure to deliver service where customers need it most. Small cells are critical as they add the immediate benefit of additional capacity to the LTE network and also lay the groundwork for 5G and other technologies of the future – such as smart cities, autonomous cars and the Internet of Things.
AT&T expects small cell technology to help fortify the FirstNet emergency communications network by adding more capacity for first responders where it’s needed most.
AT&T employees live and work in the communities serviced across the country and coordinate closely with local officials and community members on the small cell plans. The company works hard to blend small cells into the existing environment, including mounting sites on existing infrastructure where possible, such as telephone poles, light poles, rooftops and traffic lights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.