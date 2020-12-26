NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - AT&T crews are working "around the clock" to make repairs to the cell phone service that was impacted by the bombing in downtown Nashville on Friday morning.

The bombing outside the AT&T transmission building on Second Ave North caused widespread outages to the Nashville and Midstate service areas, the company said.

While crews continue working, AT&T crews have two portable cell sites working in downtown Nashville on Saturday morning "with numerous additional portable sites being deployed in the Nashville area and in the region."

"At our facility, the focus of the restoration continues to be getting power to the equipment in a safe and secure way. Challenges remain, including a fire which reignited overnight and led to the evacuation of the building. Currently, our teams are on site working with safety and structural engineers. They have drilled access holes into the building and are attempting to reconnect power to critical equipment. Technical teams are also working as quickly as possible on rerouting additional services to other facilities in the region to restore service."

The widespread outage impacted emergency services in Middle Tennessee on Friday afternoon. Several emergency and non-emergency phone lines are down.

AT&T said they will continue to provide updates during the recovery process as they are continuing to work with first responders to make repais.