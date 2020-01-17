NCAA relocates 7 events pulled from NC due to LGBT law

(Source: Raycom Media)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville same-sex couple is frustrated over a new adoption bill.

Gov. Bill Lee recently announced Tuesday he will be signing a bill that would assure continued taxpayer funding of faith-based foster care and adoption agencies even if that means they exclude LGBT families and others based on religious beliefs.

Heather and Margot McCormack have been married for 25 years and feel the bill discriminates against non-traditional parents and religious minorities. 

"We feel like our family, our family unit, is being attacked," Heather McCormick said. "Our tax dollars should not be used to fund hate."

Those who support the bill argue that the measures are needed to help protect against possible lawsuits hostile to a group's religious beliefs. Critics, however, say the bill actually attacks LGBT rights and even limits the number of qualified families hoping to adopt or foster children in need. 

Cameron Taylor has more on News4 Tonight. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.