NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville same-sex couple is frustrated over a new adoption bill.
Gov. Bill Lee recently announced Tuesday he will be signing a bill that would assure continued taxpayer funding of faith-based foster care and adoption agencies even if that means they exclude LGBT families and others based on religious beliefs.
Heather and Margot McCormack have been married for 25 years and feel the bill discriminates against non-traditional parents and religious minorities.
"We feel like our family, our family unit, is being attacked," Heather McCormick said. "Our tax dollars should not be used to fund hate."
Those who support the bill argue that the measures are needed to help protect against possible lawsuits hostile to a group's religious beliefs. Critics, however, say the bill actually attacks LGBT rights and even limits the number of qualified families hoping to adopt or foster children in need.
Cameron Taylor has more on News4 Tonight.
