THOUSAND OAKS, CA (WSMV)- NBC News reported this morning that a mass shooting occurred at a country western bar just 40 miles west of Los Angeles.
Authorities say at least 30 shots were fired inside Borderline Bar and Grill at 11:15p.m. Wednesday night.
Ventura County police say that at least 11 people have been injured in the shooting at Borderline, including one officer.
According to NBC News in L.A., there are multiple fatalities and that a smoke bomb was thrown after several shots were fired.
NBC News reports that an officer is down and that they saw multiple people being loaded into ambulances.
This is a developing story. Stay with NEWS4 for details.
