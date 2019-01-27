NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- At least one person is seriously hurt after a mobile home fire in south Nashville on Sunday night.
The fire broke out at a home on Martin and Gray Street in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood just after 7 p.m.
At least one person was transported to Vanderbilt Hospital with second- and third-degree burns.
The structure fire was fully involved.
Stay with News4 for updates.
