NASHVILLE (WSMV) - At least one person is dead after a car versus semi crash on Interstate 24 east near Haywood Lane in Antioch.
The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Dispatch tells News4 at least one person in the crash has died, but it is unclear at this time if that person was the driver. The Fatal Team is on scene investigating.
According to TDOT Smartway, the accident occurred just before 4 a.m. Eastbound traffic is affected with one lane traffic. TDOT estimates the scene will not be clear until about 8 a.m. due to the crash investigation and because there was an oil spill on the interstate from the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
