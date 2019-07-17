HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - At least one person is dead after an overnight shooting on Monaco Drive in Hermitage.
According to investigators, the call happened before 4:30 a.m. Police say they got involved after they were called for a 911 hang up.
When investigators arrived, they found a homeowner with a wounded hand and a man dead inside the back door.
The homeowner says he heard an argument between the man who was shot and a man who was also at the home. He says the shooter and a woman ran from the scene.
Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.