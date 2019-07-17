Hermitage Shooting Investigation - 7-17-19
Thomas Davis (WSMV)

HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - At least one person is dead after an overnight shooting on Monaco Drive in Hermitage.

According to investigators, the call happened before 4:30 a.m. Police say they got involved after they were called for a 911 hang up.

When investigators arrived, they found a homeowner with a wounded hand and a man dead inside the back door.

The homeowner says he heard an argument between the man who was shot and a man who was also at the home. He says the shooter and a woman ran from the scene.

