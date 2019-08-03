(CNN) - At least 20 people were killed and more than two dozen others injured after a shooting at Vista Cielo shopping center in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
At least two of the victims are children, hospital officials said.
Police said the suspect in custody is Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas.
Mexican President Andre Manuel Lopez Obrador said three of the 20 victims killed are Mexican citizens.
Lopez Obrador said the Mexican consulate would be assisting the victims and their families.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation said agents are looking into the possibility the shooting was a hate crime.
Prosecutors said the state of Texas will be filing murder charges against the suspected gunman.
Three Walmart employees took refuge at a Landry's Seafood house, restaurant manager Oscar Collazo told CNN. The women appeared "shook up" but not injured.
Landry's had already gone on lockdown, he said, but opened its doors when the employees ran there.
"We never thought it would be so close to us this time," Collazo said. "You see on the news all the time, but you don't think it could happen here until it does."
The nearby Hooters and Red Lobster are also on lockdown. Employees at those restaurants told CNN they are safe and see a lot of police, helicopters and people running around outside.
