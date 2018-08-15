leoma buggy crash

At least three people were injured in an accident with an Amish buggy in Lawrence County. (Courtesy: WLX Radio)

Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving an Amish buggy in Leoma, Tenn. in Lawrence County. 

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon near Story and Lee on Highway 43.

At least three people were injured in the crash. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Stay with News4 for updates.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.