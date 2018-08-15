Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving an Amish buggy in Leoma, Tenn. in Lawrence County.
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon near Story and Lee on Highway 43.
At least three people were injured in the crash. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Stay with News4 for updates.
