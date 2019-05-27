NASHVILLE (WSMV) - At least two adults and two children were injured in a wrong way crash on Interstate 65 near Armory Drive overnight.
According to TDOT Smartway, the incident happened around 3:41 a.m. and was expected to be clear in about two hours.
According to investigators on scene, the crash involved two cars. After the crash, the suspect who caused the crash ran off into the woods.
Most lanes of I-65 southbound are blocked while the investigation continues.
