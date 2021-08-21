WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said 10 people were dead and 31 missing after flooding on Saturday.
Two of the bodies recovered were those of two toddlers who were swept away from their father.
A curfew of 8 p.m. has been enacted for the county, according to Davis.
Shelters have been opened at the Waverly Church of Christ and First Baptist Church in Waverly and the McEwen High School gymnasium.
The sheriff said no one should travel unless absolutely necessary, especially in Waverly. He also advised people to check on elderly and shut-ins.
The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has activated a Level 3 State of Emergency as a result of the flooding. They released these highlights for what exactly that means:
- The State Emergency Operations Center is activated in Nashville to support local requests and respond as a result of catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee.
- Requests for assistance are being fulfilled for local response operations to support swift-water rescues and additional requests.
- The TN National Guard, TDOT, TN Highway Patrol, TN Department of Education, TN Department of Human Needs, TDEC, Fire Mutual Aid, and more are responding to the flooding mission.
You can read the full report here:
The Waverly Water Department has issued a boil advisory because of the flooding. The department recommends that you not to drink the water until the system has been properly restored.
Dickson County Director of Emergency Management Rob Fisher says multiple areas of the county flooded after heavy rains hit the western parts of Middle Tennessee overnight.
Fisher tells us the areas hardest hit are the Tennessee City area, Cumberland Furnace, and downtown Dickson. Fisher urges everyone to heed to the age-old motto 'Turn around, don't drown'.
As more rain hit the area throughout the morning, Humphreys County took on more water than the creeks and rivers could hold. People were forced to their roofs to seek shelter and wait rescue. Two teachers at Waverly Elementary School were stuck inside the gym as four feet of water covered the entire school.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood warning for portions of Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, and Hickman counties. That is set to expire at 5:00 p.m. Saturday evening.
